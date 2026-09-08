Manipur-Origin Musician Dies After Assault by Delivery Boys in Delhi's Kilokari; All Accused Apprehended

New Delhi: A 54-year-old retired musician, C Vikram Singh, died on Monday during treatment after he was allegedly assaulted by delivery boys and dhaba staff in front of his residence in Kilokari Village, police said.

According to Delhi Police, Singh had objected to alleged shouting and nuisance before he was assaulted. He was subsequently taken to Holy Family Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police said an FIR has been registered under murder-related sections and all the accused, including minors, have been apprehended. Further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, people from Manipur held a candlelight march in Delhi over the death of Singh, who was originally from Manipur.

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A relative of the deceased alleged that Singh was "beaten to death by locals" and said he was assaulted so brutally that he was left unable to move.

"He was actually beaten to death by locals here. The victim was a resident of Manipur. He was assaulted so brutally that he was left unable to move or do anything. Before we could even file an FIR or call in our support team, he had already been rushed to the hospital,” she said.

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The relative said Singh was rushed to the hospital, where doctors found his condition to be extremely critical. The relative also claimed that CCTV footage of the incident has been obtained by police and that the footage would help establish the identities of those involved.

“Upon arrival, the doctors stated that his condition was extremely critical. We had to administer CPR; after six attempts, he showed a slight sign of breathing, but subsequently, his blood circulation and heart function steadily deteriorated...at 6:52 am, I received a call from his wife informing me that he had passed away...the police have obtained all the CCTV footage of the perpetrators. Once the footage is reviewed, the identity of the culprit will be revealed...7 people have been arrested and are set to be sent to custody...we repeatedly urge the administration to turn the injustice inflicted upon us, upon the people of the Northeast, into justice. We want justice. We are citizens of India; we want freedom from such brutal assaults and the racism we face. We hope the administration will secure justice for us and ensure we are liberated from this situation," the relative said.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) also condemned the tragic incident in a post on X.

In a post on X, ABVP wrote, "We strongly condemn the brutal killing of Chongtham Vikram Singh, a citizen of Manipur, in Delhi. No disagreement can ever justify such violence. We demand a fair, impartial and time-bound investigation, swift and stringent action against every person responsible, and complete justice for the victim and his family. ABVP stands firmly with the bereaved family. There must be no impunity. Justice cannot wait.”