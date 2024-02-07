English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 1st, 2024 at 19:02 IST

Manipur: Two Held For Smuggling Exotic Bird, Animal Species worth Rs 70 lakhs

Two persons arrested for smuggling exotic bird and animal species in east Mizoram's Champai Town.

Digital Desk
delhi police
Manipur: Two Held For Smuggling Exotic Bird, Animal Species worth Rs 70 lakhs | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Aizawl: Assam Rifles personnel with officials of Mizoram forest department have arrested two persons for smuggling exotic bird and animal species in east Mizoram's Champai Town, the paramilitary force said in a statement on Thursday.

The incident happened near the Myanmar border on Wednesday, it said.

Advertisement

The persons aged 20 and 29 years were arrested for smuggling the exotic species worth Rs 68.4 lakh, it added.

The animals and birds were hidden in iron cages and plastic baskets and were being brought to Aizawl from Zokhawthar on the Indo-Myanmar border, it said.

Advertisement

The rescued exotic species as well as the accused were handed over to the forest department in Champhai for further legal proceedings, it added. (With inputs from PTI) 

Advertisement

Published February 1st, 2024 at 19:02 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

10 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

11 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

11 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

11 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

11 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

14 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

17 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

17 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

17 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

17 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

17 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

20 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

20 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

20 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Jonathan Majors' Sentencing In Domestic Assault Case Postponed To April

    Entertainment20 minutes ago

  2. Indian shares set for higher opening, following Asian markets

    Business News23 minutes ago

  3. Internet services restricted in Rajouri, Poonch. Here's why

    India News25 minutes ago

  4. Disney, Fox, Warner Bros Discovery to launch joint sports platform

    Business News30 minutes ago

  5. Margot Robbie Reveals Having A 'Crisis' Before Filming Barbie

    Entertainment32 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement