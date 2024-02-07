Advertisement

Faridabad: Construction has commenced on the Manjhawali bridge in the direction of Uttar Pradesh, and it is expected to be ready by March, significantly reducing the distance between Faridabad and Greater Noida.

The project is progressing on the Uttar Pradesh side as well, with officials anticipating the commencement of vehicular movement on one lane by the end of February, although there is still substantial work to be completed.

During a visit by BJP MLA Rajesh Nagar on Tuesday, officials provided updates on the ongoing work. Currently, the focus is on the approach road on the Haryana side of the bridge. The Manjwali bridge project, underway for approximately 10 years, is likely to be inaugurated before the implementation of the election code of conduct. The government aims to complete and inaugurate the project within this time frame.

MLA Rajesh Nagar, representing the Tigaon assembly constituency, inspected the entire project along with PWD officials and directed them to ensure the timely completion of the construction work on the roads. The bridge is already constructed, and work is progressing on the approach road connecting the bridge from the Faridabad side.

The BJP MLA also stated that work on the approach road connecting the bridge near Atta Gujran on the Uttar Pradesh side has commenced. Post crossing the Yamuna River, around one kilometer of land towards Uttar Pradesh falls under Haryana's jurisdiction. The construction of the bridge is being overseen by the Haryana government itself. Nagar mentioned that authorities have indicated their intention to open one lane of the bridge by the end of February. The comprehensive project is scheduled to be completed by June this year.

According to Rajesh Nagar, the prolonged travel time from Delhi to Noida is expected to significantly reduce with the completion of the bridge.

