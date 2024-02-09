Advertisement

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke at the Rajya Sabha giving farewell to the retiring MPs.

During his address, PM Modi talked about the contributions former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, made to India.

He said, “want to remember Dr Manmohan Singh today, his contribution has been immense...For such a long time, the way he has guided this House & Country, Dr Manmohan Singh will always be remembered for it..."

He added that senior MPs should act as an asset for the nation. He said, “MPs leaving this house should be an asset for the nation. Senior MPs should be guiding light.”

“MPs retiring got a chance to be in old as well as new parliament.”

He concluded his speech by extending his wishes for the long life of the former prime minister.

“I pray for Dr. Manmohan Singh's long life.”