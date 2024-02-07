English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 5th, 2024 at 17:13 IST

Manoj Jarange Demands Clarity on Maratha Quota Draft Notification, Threatens Another Hunger Strike

Jarange has threatened another hunger strike unless the Eknath Shinde government clarifies the scope of the term 'sage soyare' used in the Maratha quota draft.

Digital Desk
Manoj Jarange
Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

JALNA, MAHARASHTRA: On January 27, the Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra released the Maratha quota draft notification. Under this draft notification, all blood relatives of Maratha community members whose Kunbi caste records have been found will be recognised as being part of the Kunbi community, thereby making them eligible to receive OBC (Other Backward Classes) certificates. The notification makes use of the term ‘sage soyare’, the scope of which is explained in the notification as “relatives of an applicant’s father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and in earlier generations forming out of marriages within the same caste.”

While the introduction of the draft notification did compel Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange to call off his hunger strike and protest last month, now he is threatening to go on yet another hunger strike from February 10 onwards unless the Shinde government fully explains the scope of the aforementioned ‘sage soyare’ term. 

Advertisement

Jarange has put forth the demand that Kunbi caste certificates should be issued to all Marathas. Addressing a press conference at Antarwali Sarti village in Jalna district, Jarange claimed that 54 lakh documents related to the Kunbi caste have been discovered, and these prove that Marathas are Kunbis.

Jarange claimed that nearly 39 lakh Marathas have benefitted from the protest for reservation, and the agitation has united the community, which was historically divided.

Advertisement

Some leaders of Maratha organisations have been posting messages on social media to divide the community instead of focussing on positive discussions about the reservation, he alleged and urged people to concentrate on unity.

With inputs from PTI. 

Advertisement

Published February 5th, 2024 at 17:13 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

4 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

5 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

5 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

5 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

5 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

8 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

11 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

11 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

11 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

11 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

11 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

13 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

14 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

14 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

14 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

17 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

17 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

17 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defencean hour ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Storiesan hour ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videos2 hours ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News2 hours ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement