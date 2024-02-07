Advertisement

JALNA, MAHARASHTRA: On January 27, the Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra released the Maratha quota draft notification. Under this draft notification, all blood relatives of Maratha community members whose Kunbi caste records have been found will be recognised as being part of the Kunbi community, thereby making them eligible to receive OBC (Other Backward Classes) certificates. The notification makes use of the term ‘sage soyare’, the scope of which is explained in the notification as “relatives of an applicant’s father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and in earlier generations forming out of marriages within the same caste.”

While the introduction of the draft notification did compel Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange to call off his hunger strike and protest last month, now he is threatening to go on yet another hunger strike from February 10 onwards unless the Shinde government fully explains the scope of the aforementioned ‘sage soyare’ term.

Advertisement

Jarange has put forth the demand that Kunbi caste certificates should be issued to all Marathas. Addressing a press conference at Antarwali Sarti village in Jalna district, Jarange claimed that 54 lakh documents related to the Kunbi caste have been discovered, and these prove that Marathas are Kunbis.

Jarange claimed that nearly 39 lakh Marathas have benefitted from the protest for reservation, and the agitation has united the community, which was historically divided.

Advertisement

Some leaders of Maratha organisations have been posting messages on social media to divide the community instead of focussing on positive discussions about the reservation, he alleged and urged people to concentrate on unity.

With inputs from PTI.