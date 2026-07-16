'Many Have Gone, Many Have Come': Minister Jitendra Singh Dismisses Concerns Over ISRO and Kudankulam

Union Minister Jitendra Singh has cleared the air on two major developments involving the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL).

The developments follow an NPCIL statement confirming that no sensitive data was breached at the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project (KKNPP). Simultaneously, the Department of Space (DoS) has issued a new directive to ISRO, tightening the rules around voluntary retirements and resignations amid a notable exit of personnel from the space agency.

Clearing the Air on ISRO's Resignation Memo

Addressing questions about the restrictive memo, Singh emphasized that the policy update was driven purely by internal management needs rather than external controversies. "No, that is because... that is for administrative reasons so that the decision can be taken at a much mature level," the Union Minister of State for Science and Technology explained to journalists.

Singh pointed out that ISRO maintains a massive workforce where talent naturally rotates. "Many have gone, many have come," he noted, downplaying any suggestions of a crisis or controversy. According to the July 14 directive sent to key facilities—including the UR Rao Satellite Centre (URSC) and the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC)—departments must no longer routinely approve resignation or voluntary retirement requests. This rule specifically targets Group 'A' scientific and technical staff working on "important missions" like Gaganyaan, India's landmark human spaceflight program.

Advertisement

Gaganyaan and the Legacy of S. Somanath

The discussion also touched upon former ISRO Chairman Dr. Somanath S., who recently joined Chennai-based space startup Agnikul Cosmos as an observer on its board of directors. Somanath, who led ISRO until January 2025, directed historic achievements such as the Chandrayaan-3 lunar landing and the Aditya-L1 solar observatory mission.

When asked about the future of India's space endeavors, Singh recalled an early insight shared by the former chief. "In one of the very early meetings about 10 years back, he said sending up a man is easier, getting him back is equally difficult. And that's how, you know, this crew module thing started. Now Somanath is no longer in the picture. It doesn't mean the Gaganyaan mission has stopped. It doesn't happen. And moreover in ISRO, they work in continuity. Even retired and ex-scientists are very much part of the projects. So it's a different kind of work culture there," Singh said.

Advertisement

Kudankulam Nuclear Plant Under Scrutiny