'Many Have Gone, Many Have Come': Minister Jitendra Singh Dismisses Concerns Over ISRO and Kudankulam
Union Minister Jitendra Singh clarifies ISRO's new resignation rules and dismisses Kudankulam data breach rumors, emphasizing administrative continuity.
- India News
- 3 min read
Union Minister Jitendra Singh has cleared the air on two major developments involving the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL).
The developments follow an NPCIL statement confirming that no sensitive data was breached at the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project (KKNPP). Simultaneously, the Department of Space (DoS) has issued a new directive to ISRO, tightening the rules around voluntary retirements and resignations amid a notable exit of personnel from the space agency.
Clearing the Air on ISRO's Resignation Memo
Addressing questions about the restrictive memo, Singh emphasized that the policy update was driven purely by internal management needs rather than external controversies. "No, that is because... that is for administrative reasons so that the decision can be taken at a much mature level," the Union Minister of State for Science and Technology explained to journalists.
Singh pointed out that ISRO maintains a massive workforce where talent naturally rotates. "Many have gone, many have come," he noted, downplaying any suggestions of a crisis or controversy. According to the July 14 directive sent to key facilities—including the UR Rao Satellite Centre (URSC) and the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC)—departments must no longer routinely approve resignation or voluntary retirement requests. This rule specifically targets Group 'A' scientific and technical staff working on "important missions" like Gaganyaan, India's landmark human spaceflight program.
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Gaganyaan and the Legacy of S. Somanath
The discussion also touched upon former ISRO Chairman Dr. Somanath S., who recently joined Chennai-based space startup Agnikul Cosmos as an observer on its board of directors. Somanath, who led ISRO until January 2025, directed historic achievements such as the Chandrayaan-3 lunar landing and the Aditya-L1 solar observatory mission.
When asked about the future of India's space endeavors, Singh recalled an early insight shared by the former chief. "In one of the very early meetings about 10 years back, he said sending up a man is easier, getting him back is equally difficult. And that's how, you know, this crew module thing started. Now Somanath is no longer in the picture. It doesn't mean the Gaganyaan mission has stopped. It doesn't happen. And moreover in ISRO, they work in continuity. Even retired and ex-scientists are very much part of the projects. So it's a different kind of work culture there," Singh said.
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Kudankulam Nuclear Plant Under Scrutiny
On the nuclear energy front, Minister Singh dismissed the public anxiety surrounding Kudankulam, indicating that the noise had no connection to the strategic facility itself. He questioned the necessity of launching a formal review when no actual breach had occurred. Currently, the situation is being monitored and investigated by both the NPCIL and the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In). The Kudankulam site currently runs two 1,000 MW Russian-designed reactors, with four more units presently under construction. Once fully operational, the site will transition into India’s largest nuclear power park, boasting a massive total capacity of 6,000 MW.
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