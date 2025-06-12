Republic World
  • Map Shows Exact Location Where Air India Ahmedabad-London Flight With 242 Passengers Onboard Crashed

Updated 12 June 2025 at 15:00 IST

Map Shows Exact Location Where Air India Ahmedabad-London Flight With 242 Passengers Onboard Crashed

A passenger flight going from Ahmedabad to London, the AI 787-8 Dreamliner airplane has crashed during the take off. Here's the map image with the location of crashed.

Reported by: Vatsal Agrawal
Map of Exact location of Air India Flight crashed
Map of Exact location of Air India Flight crashed | Image: Flightware

Air India Flight Crashed: A passenger flight going from Ahmedabad to Gatwick (London), the AI 787-8 Dreamliner airplane has crashed near the Meghaninagar area during the take off. Aircraft Immediately after departure from Runway 23, fell on ground outside the airport perimeter. Heavy black smoke was seen coming from the accident site. There were 242 people onboard, including crew and passengers and pilot.

The above image shows It crashed shortly after takeoff, around 1:50 PM, near the Ghoda Camp area close to the airport. 

This is a developing story…

Published 12 June 2025 at 14:31 IST