Updated January 28th, 2024 at 23:14 IST

Maratha Agitation to Continue Until Community Starts Receiving Benefits, Activist Jarange Warns

The Maharashtra govt has said that it would recognise as Kunbis all blood relatives of the Maratha community members whose Kunbi caste records have been found.

Digital Desk
Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange
Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange | Image:X/@JarangeManoj
MUMBAI: A day after he called off his hunger fast, Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange, on Sunday, said that the Maratha community's agitation will continue indefinitely until its members start receiving the benefits promised under the Eknath Shinde government's draft proposal. This comes at a time when Jarage is facing criticism from certain sections, aimed at the fact the government had only shown him a draft proposal for the quota and not an official notification of the same. Jarange had called off his fast after the Shinde government promised to provide the Maratha community with all the benefits received by OBCs until such time that they receive reservations. 

The draft notification issued by the Shinde government said that it would recognise all the blood relatives of Maratha community members whose Kunbi caste records have been found as being Kunbi, thereby making them eligible to claim OBC certification. 

While speaking to reporters about his next steps, Jarange asserted that the Maratha community's agitation will only end if at least one person benefits from the new rules the government is set to introduce. He said that the community is “closely watching the developments.”

He also said that, on Monday, he would visit the Raigad Fort and, on Tuesday, he would pay tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Only then, he said, would he go back to his home in Jalna district. 

With inputs from PTI. 

Published January 28th, 2024 at 23:12 IST

