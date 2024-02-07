Advertisement

Maharashtra: The Ministry of Culture Monday announced that India's nomination for the UNESCO World Heritage List in the year 2024-25 will be the "Maratha Military Landscapes." This historic decision recognizes the cultural and historical significance of the Maratha military heritage, showcasing India's rich tapestry of historical landmarks. The Maratha Military Landscapes encompass a series of forts, citadels, and strategic military structures spread across different regions of India, primarily associated with the Maratha Empire. This nomination underscores the importance of preserving and celebrating the architectural and historical legacy of the Marathas.

“Maratha Military Landscapes of India will be India’s nomination for recognition as UNESCO World Heritage List for the year 2024-25,” stated the Ministry of Culture.

The twelve components of this nomination are -- Salher fort, Shivneri fort, Lohgad, Khanderi fort, Raigad, Rajgad, Pratapgad, Suvarnadurg, Panhala fort, Vijay durg, and Sindhudurg in Maharashtra, and Gingee Fort in Tamil Nadu, it said in a statement.

These components, distributed across diverse geographical and physiographic regions, showcase the strategic military powers of the Maratha rule, officials said.

The 'Maratha Military Landscapes of India', which developed between 17th and 19th centuries, "represent an extraordinary fortification and military system envisioned by the Maratha rulers," the statement said.

This will be India's nomination for inclusion into the UNESCO World Heritage List for the year 2024-25, it added.

With inputs from PTI…