Mary Millben Claims US Donors Funding CJP, Urges Indian Youth To Oppose; Back PM Modi

New Delhi: American singer Mary Millben has alleged that the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), led by Abhijeet Dipke, is receiving financial support from select US-based donors opposed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She has urged young Indians to organise and peacefully protest against what she described as the party’s “disruptive spirit”.

In a post on social media platform X on Wednesday, October 14, Millben claimed that the donors were funding Dipke and his political outfit to oppose Modi and his leadership. However, she did not publicly substantiate the funding allegations in the statement cited in the reports.

“This is not the time to be silent,” Millben said, calling on young Indians to stand up against what she described as disruptive forces.

“Do not fear, my young patriots. Your Prime Minister, who has served India for 25 years, 12 years as Prime Minister, elected three consecutive terms, is not going to bow to disruptive forces from my country,” she said in her post.

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Millben further alleged that certain US-based donors follow a pattern of targeting conservative leaders across the world by identifying people educated in the United States, radicalising them and funding them after they return to their home countries.

“These select donors have a pattern globally - target conservative global leaders, find a US-educated person from the country, radicalise them, send them back to the country, and fund them to start chaos and destruction,” she claimed.

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She added that such alleged activities had affected development and governance, even when the individuals involved had not achieved their intended objectives.

Millben Calls For Counter-Movement Against CJP

Calling for a counter-movement, Millben urged young Indians to organise and peacefully oppose the CJP. She said India needed a new voice that had been born, raised and educated in the country.

“It is time for a new voice in India, born, raised, educated on the soil of India, to rise up, organise, and peacefully protest the disruptive spirit of the Cockroach Party,” she said.

Millben also argued that a counter-movement was necessary to uphold democracy and freedom, concluding her appeal by urging young Indians to rise up and make their voices heard.

Her remarks come amid protests by the CJP and opposition supporters in New Delhi demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

CJP's Dipke Rejects Foreign Funding Allegations

The funding allegations come amid a political controversy surrounding the CJP and its founder, Abhijeet Dipke. BJP leaders have also raised questions about the outfit’s funding.

According to reports, BJP president Nitin Nabin accused opposition leaders and the CJP of attempting to destabilise the country with foreign backing, while BJP MP Nishikant Dubey questioned the sources of funding behind Dipke.

Dipke has rejected the allegations of foreign funding. He has argued that if overseas money had entered the CJP’s activities, it would indicate a failure on the part of the Union Home Ministry. He has also challenged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to explain how foreign funding could enter the country under his watch.

The allegations by Millben have not, by themselves, established that the CJP has received funds from US-based donors.

Who Is Mary Millben?

Mary Millben is an American singer and actress who has publicly expressed support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She became widely known in India for her performances of the national anthem, Jana Gana Mana, and the devotional song Om Jai Jagdish Hare.

In 2023, Millben performed India's national anthem at an event in the United States during Modi's visit to the country. She has also publicly praised his leadership and government.

Millben has previously weighed in on political controversies involving India and the United States. In August, she criticised New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani over opposition to an event featuring Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat in New York.