Shocking visuals of an alleged robbery at a house in Delhi's Jahangirpuri is being shared on social media | Image: Republic

New Delhi: A sensational video of an alleged robbery incident at a house in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri on gunpoint is going viral on social media. The viral video captured the shocking incident of robbery, wherein a few masked men with pistols in their hands were seen allegedly looting people indulging in ‘Satta (Betting)’ at the house. The viral video is being highly shared on social media, raising concerns over safety in the national capital.

According to the claims being made in the viral video, the incident occurred on February 9, at around 8 pm, at a house, where allegedly satta was being played by around half a dozen persons.

No official confirmation has come from the police over the incident

In the 3.27 minute viral video, it can be seen that around 5-6 people are allegedly indulging in betting. Meanwhile, around 4-5 masked men with pistols in their hands suddenly barges into the house and attacks the men in the house.

The accused reportedly looted cash and other expensive articles from the people. They even threatened the victims by pointing pistols at them.

All the accused later fled the spot after locking the men in a room in the house.

The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed inside the house, which was later put on social media.

No official confirmation regarding the incident has come from the police. However, the video has created quite a sensation over the incident.

