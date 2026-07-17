'Masood Azhar Books, Jihadi Manual, Lone Wolf Ops': Inside the Chilling Jaish Terror Module Busted in Gujarat

Ahmedabad: In a significant breakthrough, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested five additional individuals linked to a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror module operating across multiple districts in the state. This brings the total number of arrests in the case to 13, highlighting a sustained operation against a network inspired by JeM chief Masood Azhar and actively involved in plotting terrorist activities.

The arrests were made following intensive intelligence-led investigations and interrogations. The five newly arrested suspects are:



1. Bilal Abidbhai Shera (24), of Patan district, currently residing in Ahmedabad.

2. Mohammad Ayyub Kadiwala (22), of Patan, residing at a madrasa in Khadiyasan.

3. Mohammad Ayyubbhai Sunsara alias Mohammad Khali (20), a student from Patan, residing at a madrasa in Bharuch.

4. Shafi Raees Mukhi alias Shafi Chhapi (21), from Banaskantha, residing at a madrasa in Dabhel.

5. Mohammad Hasan Hanifbhai Kardiya alias Hasan Haiderpuri (20), from Patan, also residing at a madrasa in Bharuch.

They were detained on July 15, 2026, and have been remanded to police custody for eight days. The accused hail from areas including Navsari, Bharuch, Vadgam (Vadgaon), and Ahmedabad, with several having connections to local madrasas.

Ideology, Explosives Training, and Plot Details

According to the ATS, the module was working under the leadership and ideology of the proscribed terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammed. The suspects were motivated to establish an active network in Gujarat, propagate anti-national activities, and prepare for terrorist acts. Key evidence recovered includes a JeM flag, printed copies of jihadi books authored by Masood Azhar, a printed letter addressed to Azhar, and Rs. 1.30 lakh in suspected terror funding. Masood Azhar's writings and materials served as direct inspiration for the group.

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A central element of the conspiracy was hands-on preparation for violence. From 2023 to February 2026, the accused conducted explosive experiments on at least eight separate occasions at different locations. They studied and tested methods for manufacturing and detonating Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), including various timer mechanisms. Raw materials for gunpowder and explosives were sourced discreetly through local markets and online platforms. Investigators recovered a key jihadi manual titled "Akela Mujahid Jihad Kaise Kare" (How a Lone Mujahid Should Wage Jihad) from the accused. The book contained detailed instructions on individual jihad as well as techniques for making explosives. Photocopies of this and similar publications were circulated among the group and studied extensively. Some accused, including Mohammad Amin Shera (previously arrested), delivered jihad-related speeches and sermons to recruit and motivate others, including madrasa students. The group organized at least three "dawat" (invitation/propaganda) sessions at a mosque, where they discussed jihad, learned IED assembly, and reportedly conducted successful test blasts. Accused Bilal Abidbhai Shera allegedly provided a pen drive containing jihadi speeches, videos, and Masood Azhar’s books to Amin Shera, which were later printed and distributed.

Links to Pakistan Handler and Broader Network

Interrogation revealed that key figures, including Amin Shera and another accused named Ibrahim, were in contact with a Pakistan-based JeM handler named Abdullah. Earlier arrests, including that of Amin Shera, helped uncover additional members of the network, leading to the current round of detentions. The module had roots in madrasas such as Jamia Abul Hasan in Khadiyasan, where several suspects resided and began their activities around 2023.

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Gujarat ATS registered the case on July 2, 2026, under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Senior officers, including SP K. Siddharth, have been overseeing the probe, with teams led by DSPs Harsh Upadhyay and S.L. Chaudhary.

The ATS has emphasized that it continues to monitor anti-national elements and is working in coordination with local police in Gujarat and Rajasthan to identify any remaining associates or witnesses.