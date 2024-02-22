Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 14:51 IST
Massive Avalanche Hits Gulmarg in North Kashmir, Eight Feared Missing
According to sources, many people, including foreign tourists and a local, have gone missing.
- 1 min read
Emergency rescue services have been pressed in | Image:Republic
Kashmir: A massive avalanche hit Gulmarg in north Kashmir on Thursday.
According to sources, eight people, including seven foreign tourists and a local guide, have gone missing.
A rescue operation has been launched to track the missing people.
(This is a breaking copy. More details are awaited)
Published February 22nd, 2024 at 14:27 IST
