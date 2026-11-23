Budgam: A fire broke out in a three-storey residential-cum-commercial building in the Ban Kanihama area of Budgam district in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. Fire tenders from Magam, Kunzer and Budgam were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. However, no casualties have been reported so far.

According to the J&K Fire Service, the blaze has been brought under control, while cooling operations are underway. The second floor of the building sustained damage in the incident. Further details are awaited. Earlier in the day, a fire broke out in four houses in Thatha village in the Ganote area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district, destroying the houses. No loss of life was reported, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner Ramban Mohammad Alyas Khan said teams from the Fire Service, Quick Response Team (QRT), police and civil administration were immediately dispatched after information about the fire was received. “Early this morning, we received information about a fire in the Ganote area. We immediately dispatched teams from Ramban, including the Fire Service, QRT, police, and the civil administration...fortunately, there was no loss of life, though four houses were destroyed.” Khan said.

He said the fire was brought under control and the teams prevented it from spreading to neighbouring houses. “The affected families have suffered significant losses...the fire has now been brought under control, and we were able to prevent it from spreading to the surrounding homes,” he said.

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The Deputy Commissioner said the administration had provided assistance to the affected families, including relief supplies through the Red Cross. He added that the families would also receive compensation in accordance with State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) norms. “We have provided all possible assistance to the families, including relief supplies through the Red Cross. They will also receive compensation in accordance with SDRF norms,” Khan added.