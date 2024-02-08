there were no immediate reports of any injuries. | Image: PTI

Chennai: A massive fire broke out at a private factory at Gummidipoondi in Tamil Nadu’s Thiruvallur district on Wednesday. The flames erupted at Infra Engineers India located in SIPCOT Industrial Estate.

Upon receiving the information, the fire department pressed a fire tender into the service.

A massive fire broke out at Infra Engineers India - a private factory - located in the SIPCOT Industrial Estate in Gummidipoondi, Tamil Nadu. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/Pnf26cX3tq — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 17, 2024

News agency PTI shared the visuals from the spot on social media platform X. In the video, flames can be seen engulfing the property inside the factory. Plumes of smoke were seen emanating from the window of the factory building.

However, there were no immediate reports of any injuries. The amount of property damaged due to the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Efforts are on the douse the flames. More details are awaited.

