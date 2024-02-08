Updated January 17th, 2024 at 18:12 IST
Massive Blaze Erupts at Factory in Tamil Nadu’s Gummidipoondi, Firefighting Operations on
The flames erupted at a factory located in SIPCOT Industrial Estate in Tamil Nadu’s Thiruvallur district.
Chennai: A massive fire broke out at a private factory at Gummidipoondi in Tamil Nadu’s Thiruvallur district on Wednesday. The flames erupted at Infra Engineers India located in SIPCOT Industrial Estate.
Upon receiving the information, the fire department pressed a fire tender into the service.
News agency PTI shared the visuals from the spot on social media platform X. In the video, flames can be seen engulfing the property inside the factory. Plumes of smoke were seen emanating from the window of the factory building.
However, there were no immediate reports of any injuries. The amount of property damaged due to the fire is yet to be ascertained.
Efforts are on the douse the flames. More details are awaited.
Published January 17th, 2024 at 18:12 IST
