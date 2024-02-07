Advertisement

Ramban, Jammu: A massive fire broke out early Monday morning in Jammu's Ramban district where dozens of vegetable carts and temporary sheds were gutted in a fire.

The fire erupted at a kiosk in Banihal town of Ramzan district this morning and quickly spread to the entire vegetable market engulfing dozens of kiosks, said officials.

“Fire was finally brought under control, but dozens of tin sheds and wooden kiosks were completely destroyed. Fire service personnel, army and police were engaged in the firefighting operation,” officials said.

This is breaking news. More details to follow.