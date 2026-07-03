Massive Blow To Pak-Backed Terror Network: Eight Jaish-e-Mohammed Terrorists Arrested From Gujarat and MP

Gandhinagar: The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested eight alleged members of the proscribed Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in a major operation spanning multiple districts in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

The arrests were made from Banaskantha, Patan, Navsari in Gujarat and Dewas in Madhya Pradesh. All the accused are reportedly associated with JeM and were allegedly involved in activities supporting the terror outfit.

The Arrested Accused:

1. Ahmed Abdullah Gajiwala @ Abu Ubaida (19) – resident of Bhagal, Palanpur, Banaskantha

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2. Ibrahim Mohammad Husen Ghagha @ Abu Hamza (30) – resident of Bhagal, Palanpur, Banaskantha

3. Mudassir Abdullah Ghaziwala @ Abu Aya (22) – resident of Bhagal, Palanpur, Banaskantha

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4. Zakariya Durani Mohammad Ammar Ghagha @ Ibn Ammar @ Zakariya Palanpuri (21) – Jamia Abul Hasan Madrasa, Khadiyasana, Siddhpur, Patan

5. Mufti Faujan Ismail Dauwa @ Mufti Sahab (40) – Jamia Abul Hasan Madrasa, Khadiyasana, Siddhpur, Patan

6. Mohammad Amin Shera @ Amin Palanpuri (21) – Jamia Abul Hasan Madrasa, Khadiyasana, Siddhpur, Patan

7. Mohammad Abdul Rahman Savdi @ Mohammad Palanpuri @ Abu Unisa (22) – Jamia Rahmaniya Khambhiya, Ambheta, Chikhli, Navsari

8. Bilal Durani Mohammad Ammar Ghagha @ Abu Dujana @ Abu Sufiyan @ Abu Zundal @ Umar bin Khattab (18) – Warsi Nagar, Dewas, Madhya Pradesh

Several of the arrested individuals hail from the same areas in north Gujarat and were associated with local madrasas, according to preliminary information shared by the ATS.

This operation is seen as a significant blow to JeM’s alleged network in the region. Further investigations are underway to ascertain the full extent of their activities, possible handlers, and any links to larger terror modules.