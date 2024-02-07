Updated January 25th, 2024 at 18:58 IST
Massive Fire Breaks Out at Commerical Building in Mumbai's Santacruz
A massive fire broke out in a commercial building 'Dheeraj Heritage' in Mumbai's Santacruz area on Thursday evening.
Digital Desk
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Mumbai: A massive fire broke out in a six-storied commercial building 'Dheeraj Heritage' in Mumbai's Santacruz West area on Thursday evening. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported so far. Efforts are being made by the fire tenders to douse the fire.
It has been said that the basement of the complex caught fire, which spread to cars and bikes in the parking area. This is a developing story. More details to follow.
Advertisement
Published January 25th, 2024 at 17:57 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.