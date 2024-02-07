Advertisement

Mumbai: A massive fire broke out in a six-storied commercial building 'Dheeraj Heritage' in Mumbai's Santacruz West area on Thursday evening. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported so far. Efforts are being made by the fire tenders to douse the fire.

It has been said that the basement of the complex caught fire, which spread to cars and bikes in the parking area. This is a developing story. More details to follow.