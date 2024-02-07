Updated February 6th, 2024 at 15:51 IST
Massive Fire Breaks Out in Pharmaceutical Factory in Agra
Many firefighters reached the spot, and efforts to extinguish the fire are underway.
Digital Desk
- India
- 1 min read
Fire in Agra's factory | Image:X
Agra: A massive fire broke out in Agra's pharmaceutical factory in the industrial area.
As per reports commodities worth millions have been destroyed.
Major fire incident in Sikandra police station area.
(This is a breaking story, more details awaited)
Published February 6th, 2024 at 15:10 IST
