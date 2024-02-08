Updated February 7th, 2024 at 13:52 IST
Massive Fire Reported Outside Mylapore Kapaleeswarar Temple in Chennai, Video Emerges | WATCH
unidentified goons ignited a fire at the entrance of the Mylapore Kapaleeswarar temple by pouring petrol.
- India
- 1 min read
New Delhi: In yet another act of vandalism, unidentified goons ignited a fire at the entrance of the Mylapore Kapaleeswarar temple by pouring petrol during the early hours of Wednesday. Republic TV has also accessed the video of the incident.
Fortunately, the temple was closed at the time of the incident, and no devotees were harmed. Prompt action by locals doused the flames.
Authorities, including the Mylapore police, have launched an investigation into the matter. Meanwhile, CCTV footage is also being accessed to nab the perpetrator(s) responsible for the vandalism.
Published February 7th, 2024 at 13:39 IST
