Fire in Kadugodi Forest: A massive fire broke out in the Kadugodi forest area in Karnataka opposite to the Information Technology Park Limited (ITPL) leading to a major chaotic situation in the area. A huge plume of smoke was seen rising in the sky from the forest. During the incident, the smoke engulfed the nearby areas which led to the breathing problems among the residents living in the nearby areas.

The state administration and concerned department are making efforts to control the fire, which has spread over a vast area in the forest.

As per the information, the forest is covered by the dry leaves of the trees, which fell during the springtime. Due to the presence of dry leaves in the forest, the fire spread rapidly and across a big area.

MASSIVE FIRE IN THE KADUGODI FOREST AREA, OPPOSITE TO ITPL, @KarnatakaFire is reported to be tending to the fire. @aranya_kfd @KarnatakaSNDMC @SEOC_Karnataka pic.twitter.com/cIXgXPn7Rb — Namma Whitefield (@NammaWhitefield) March 31, 2024

Efforts are being made to douse the fire. The district administration said that they are even moving ahead to take help from the Indian Air Force.

