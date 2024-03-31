Updated March 31st, 2024 at 17:44 IST
Massive Fire Spreads in Kadugodi Forest Opposite ITPL in Karnataka
A massive fire broke out in the Kadugodi forest area in Karnataka opposite to the Information Technology Park Limited (ITPL).
Fire in Kadugodi Forest: A massive fire broke out in the Kadugodi forest area in Karnataka opposite to the Information Technology Park Limited (ITPL) leading to a major chaotic situation in the area. A huge plume of smoke was seen rising in the sky from the forest. During the incident, the smoke engulfed the nearby areas which led to the breathing problems among the residents living in the nearby areas.
The state administration and concerned department are making efforts to control the fire, which has spread over a vast area in the forest.
As per the information, the forest is covered by the dry leaves of the trees, which fell during the springtime. Due to the presence of dry leaves in the forest, the fire spread rapidly and across a big area.
Efforts are being made to douse the fire. The district administration said that they are even moving ahead to take help from the Indian Air Force.
Published March 31st, 2024 at 17:44 IST
