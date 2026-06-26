Massive Gas Tanker Fire Near Prayagraj Bypass Expressway Toll Plaza; Multiple Casualties Feared In Kaushambi
A massive fire broke out in a gas tanker stationed at the Kokhraj-Handia Bypass Toll Plaza in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district this morning. The tanker was engulfed in flames within minutes. Emergency teams rushed to the spot as efforts to douse the blaze continued.
- India News
- 1 min read
A massive fire erupted after a gas tanker caught fire at the Kokhraj-Handia Bypass Toll Plaza in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district on Friday. The tanker, which was stationed at the toll plaza, was completely engulfed in flames, sending thick plumes of smoke into the sky and triggering panic in the area. The fire broke out within the limits of the Kokhraj Police Station on the Kokhraj-Handia Bypass, also known as the Prayagraj Bypass Expressway, an 84.7-km controlled-access highway.
According to initial reports, multiple casualties are feared in the incident. Firefighters, police personnel, and emergency response teams rushed to the spot and launched firefighting and rescue operations. The exact cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.
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Further details are awaited.
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