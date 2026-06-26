Massive Gas Tanker Fire Near Prayagraj Bypass Expressway Toll Plaza; Multiple Casualties Feared In Kaushambi

A massive fire erupted after a gas tanker caught fire at the Kokhraj-Handia Bypass Toll Plaza in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district on Friday. The tanker, which was stationed at the toll plaza, was completely engulfed in flames, sending thick plumes of smoke into the sky and triggering panic in the area. The fire broke out within the limits of the Kokhraj Police Station on the Kokhraj-Handia Bypass, also known as the Prayagraj Bypass Expressway, an 84.7-km controlled-access highway.