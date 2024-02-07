Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 14:50 IST

Massive recovery from Hemant Soren: Rs 36 lakhs, BMW cars, documents seized; CM 'still untraceable'

Section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed within a 100-meter radius of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's residence.

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren | Image:PTI/FACEBOOK
New Delhi: A massive development has followed the raids carried out by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at the New Delhi residence of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in connection with an illegal mining and land scam. During the raids on Monday, the central probe agency seized a substantial amount of Rs 36 lakhs from the CM's residence, along with two BMW vehicles and incriminating documents related to the alleged scams.

According to top sources, CM Hemant Soren left his Delhi residence on Sunday night, leaving behind the seized money. The ED has claimed that the CM is currently ‘untraceable’, adding an element of mystery to the unfolding events.

In response to the developments, Section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed within a 100-meter radius of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's residence, Raj Bhavan, and the ED office in Ranchi. 

Published January 30th, 2024 at 11:11 IST

