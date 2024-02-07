Advertisement

New Delhi: A massive development has followed the raids carried out by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at the New Delhi residence of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in connection with an illegal mining and land scam. During the raids on Monday, the central probe agency seized a substantial amount of Rs 36 lakhs from the CM's residence, along with two BMW vehicles and incriminating documents related to the alleged scams.

According to top sources, CM Hemant Soren left his Delhi residence on Sunday night, leaving behind the seized money. The ED has claimed that the CM is currently ‘untraceable’, adding an element of mystery to the unfolding events.

In response to the developments, Section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed within a 100-meter radius of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's residence, Raj Bhavan, and the ED office in Ranchi.