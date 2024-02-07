Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 26th, 2024 at 10:42 IST

Matter of Pride, Honour: Major Sarabjeet Singh on Leading Army's Sikh Contingent in R-Day Parade

Major Sarabjeet Singh will lead the Indian Army’s Sikh Contingent from the front during the parade at Kartavya Path to mark the 75th Republic Day celebrations.

Ronit Singh
Major Sarabjeet Singh
Major Sarabjeet Singh | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Major Sarabjeet Singh will lead the Indian Army’s Sikh Contingent from the front during the parade at Kartavya Path to mark the 75th Republic Day celebrations, putting fierce warriors of the batallion on the national stage. 

Major Sarabjeet's wife, Assistant Commandant Chunauti Sharma, is set to lead the Indian Coast Guard Contingent as the couple will march at the Kartavya Path during this year’s Republic Day parade.

Advertisement

Expressing the happiness and honour in marching at Kartavya Path, Major Sarabjeet told Republic, “It's a very proud moment for me and my family. As my wife will also lead the Coast Guard Contingenet, our family members are very proud. I am honoured to lead the Indian Army’s Sikh Regiment whose history itself is full of pride.” 

Major Sarabjeet Singh hails from Udaipur, Rajasthan, and served in the National Cadet Corps (NCC) during his school days. After completing his studies, Singh joined the Indian Army. He underwent the rigorous training at the Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, which is training establishment of the Indian Army that train officers for the Short Service Commission and prepares the graduates during the 49-week course for all branches of the Army, leaving the Army Medical Corps. 

Advertisement

Republic Day Parade 2024

As India is gearing up to mark its 75th Republic Day on January 26, the Republic Day parade is scheduled to kick off from Vijay Chowk in New Delhi, traversing the route from Vijay Chowk to Kartavya Path. The procession will commence at Rashtrapati Bhawan and move along the Rajpath.

Advertisement

Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane informed that this year's parade will mainly feature women marching contingents, constituting a significant portion of the procession. The tableaux representing States, Union Territories, Central Ministries, and Organizations will predominantly showcase India's diverse cultural richness, unity, and progress.

Watch Republic's Exclusive Interview of Major Sarabjeet Singh: 

Advertisement


 

Advertisement

Published January 26th, 2024 at 09:57 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

an hour ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

16 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

17 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

17 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

17 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

17 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

20 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Egypt appoints Hossam Hassan as coach and his twin brother as director

    Sports 5 minutes ago

  2. FIRST-TIME in HISTORY of CRICKET: Jasprit Bumrah achieves the impossible

    Sports 5 minutes ago

  3. Congress Talks About Dividing India on North-South Lines: PM Modi

    India News6 minutes ago

  4. PM Modi Exposes 'Ghulami' Mindset of Congress In Rajya Sabha

    India News6 minutes ago

  5. U-19 star, Sachin Dhas created such havoc that his bat had to be checked

    Sports 7 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement