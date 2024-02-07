Advertisement

New Delhi: Major Sarabjeet Singh will lead the Indian Army’s Sikh Contingent from the front during the parade at Kartavya Path to mark the 75th Republic Day celebrations, putting fierce warriors of the batallion on the national stage.

Major Sarabjeet's wife, Assistant Commandant Chunauti Sharma, is set to lead the Indian Coast Guard Contingent as the couple will march at the Kartavya Path during this year’s Republic Day parade.

Advertisement

Expressing the happiness and honour in marching at Kartavya Path, Major Sarabjeet told Republic, “It's a very proud moment for me and my family. As my wife will also lead the Coast Guard Contingenet, our family members are very proud. I am honoured to lead the Indian Army’s Sikh Regiment whose history itself is full of pride.”

Major Sarabjeet Singh hails from Udaipur, Rajasthan, and served in the National Cadet Corps (NCC) during his school days. After completing his studies, Singh joined the Indian Army. He underwent the rigorous training at the Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, which is training establishment of the Indian Army that train officers for the Short Service Commission and prepares the graduates during the 49-week course for all branches of the Army, leaving the Army Medical Corps.

Advertisement

As India is gearing up to mark its 75th Republic Day on January 26, the Republic Day parade is scheduled to kick off from Vijay Chowk in New Delhi, traversing the route from Vijay Chowk to Kartavya Path. The procession will commence at Rashtrapati Bhawan and move along the Rajpath.

Advertisement

Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane informed that this year's parade will mainly feature women marching contingents, constituting a significant portion of the procession. The tableaux representing States, Union Territories, Central Ministries, and Organizations will predominantly showcase India's diverse cultural richness, unity, and progress.

Watch Republic's Exclusive Interview of Major Sarabjeet Singh:

Advertisement



