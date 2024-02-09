Advertisement

New Delhi: Mauris Noronha, known locally as "Mauris Bhai," shot dead Uddhav Sena leader Abhishek Ghosalkar. Mauris Bhai, ran a voluntary organization in Maharashtra and enjoyed prominence in local political circles. Mauris Bhai described himself as a “philanthropist, social worker, and self-proclaimed leader.” Mauris Bhai's Instagram profile portrayed him as a multifaceted individual dedicated to community welfare. Reports suggest that underlying political disputes fueled a longstanding rivalry between Mauris Bhai and Abhishek Ghosalkar, ultimately culminating in the tragic incident.

Here’s how Uddhav Sena’s Abhishek Ghosalkar was shot dead

Uddhav Sena leader Abhishek Ghosalkar, a former corporator of Mumbai, was shot dead when he was live on Facebook with Mauris Noronha, aka Mauris Bhai. Ghosalkar and Noronha had an old enmity but the Facebook live was to clarify that they have come together ending their bitterness for the betterment of the area – the IC colony. At the end of the video, shots were fired at Ghosalkar. The former corporator was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Mauris shot himself and died, police said.