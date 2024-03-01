English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated March 1st, 2024 at 03:03 IST

MCD Announces Extension of Last Date to Geotag Properties till March 31 in Delhi

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Thursday extended the last date to geotag properties till March 31.

Digital Desk
MCD
Delhi Civic Body extends last date to geotag properties till March 31 | Image:PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Thursday extended the last date to geotag properties till March 31. The civic body in a statement informed the extension of the last day.

Following this, the Delhi residents can get their properties geotagged till the end of March for a 10 per cent rebate on lump sum advance tax payment in the next financial year, the statement said on Thursday.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Thursday extended the last date to 
Earlier, the last date was January 31, which was extended once to February 29.

"It has come to notice that a large number of taxpayers could not geotag their properties so far. Therefore, in order to give an opportunity to taxpayers, it has been decided to extend the last date of geo-tagging of properties till 31 March, 2024," it said.

If the taxpayers fail to geotag their properties, they cannot avail the rebate on lump sum payment of tax by June 30 in Financial Year 2024-25, the MCD said.

 

(With inputs from PTI)
 

Published March 1st, 2024 at 03:03 IST

