Updated January 30th, 2024 at 21:25 IST

MCD Carries Out Demolition, Sealing Drive Against Unauthorised Constructions

 Amid growing concerns over rising pollution levels in the national capital, the MCD implemented a ban on construction activities.

Aaquil Jameel
MCD Carries Out Demolition, Sealing Drive Against Unauthorised Constructions
MCD Carries Out Demolition, Sealing Drive Against Unauthorised Constructions | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: Amid growing concerns over rising pollution levels in the national capital, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) implemented a ban on construction and demolition activities in phased intervals as part of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

Following the conclusion of the ban, the civic body promptly resumed demolition and sealing operations against unauthorised constructions in the national capital, signaling a stern stance against builders who violate the law. This proactive approach by the MCD aims to instill a sense of responsibility among residents and uphold three key statutes (Master Plan-2021, Unified Building By-Laws-2016, and DMC Act-1957) governing construction activities in the city.

Reports indicate that the MCD's actions primarily target illegal plotting and colonisation on agricultural land. Any unlawful construction identified by the MCD is expected to face repercussions in the near future.

During the implementation of GRAP-III in January this year, the MCD successfully reclaimed approximately 70 acres from illegal plotting and colonisation. This involved 440 demolition actions, 85 sealing actions, and 35 measures against illegal plotting and colonisation.

Continuing its stringent actions, the civic body conducted 31 demolition actions, eight sealing actions, and four measures against illegal plotting and colonisation in the last two days, focusing on areas like Dera Mandi, Bhati, Chattarpur, Burari, among others.

To prevent support for illegal construction activities, the MCD has established effective coordination for immediate electricity and water disconnections. This coordination extends to power supply companies and the Delhi Jal Board.

To maintain vigilance, the areas are under constant monitoring to detect any unauthorised construction. Reports suggest that through demolition and sealing operations, the civic body has achieved significant success in curbing illegal construction activities.

Published January 30th, 2024 at 21:25 IST

