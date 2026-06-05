MEA Releases Details on Nationalities of 13 Foreign Nationals Who Died in Malviya Nagar Hotel Fire

New Delhi: At least 13 foreign nationals lost their lives in a devastating fire that broke out in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar area, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed on Friday.

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal expressed deep sorrow over the incident, stating that the victims hailed from eight different countries.

“13 foreign nationals lost their lives in the Malviya Nagar fire tragedy. They were from Mozambique, Nigeria, Liberia, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Bangladesh, Congo, and Iraq,” Jaiswal said.

The nationalities reflect the diverse international student and working population residing in the South Delhi locality, which is known for its mix of residential apartments, coaching centres, and hostels popular among foreign nationals.

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Authorities have launched a full-scale investigation into the cause of the fire. Fire department officials, along with the police, are working to determine whether the blaze was triggered by an electrical short circuit, negligence, or any other factor. Initial reports suggest the fire spread rapidly through a multi-storey building, trapping several occupants.

The MEA has initiated the process of informing the respective embassies and high commissions of the deceased. Consular teams are expected to coordinate with local authorities for the early repatriation of mortal remains and to provide necessary assistance to the families of the victims.

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