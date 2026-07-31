MEA Secures Release of 139 Indians From Russian Army, Warns Against Fraudulent Overseas Recruitment Agencies

New Delhi: Diplomatic efforts by India have led to the release of 139 Indian nationals from the Russian armed forces, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Friday, while confirming that it continues to press for the discharge of roughly two dozen more still serving.

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, speaking at the ministry’s bi-weekly media briefing, said India remains in active engagement with Russian authorities. “We have been following up with the Russian side for the release of the remaining Indian nationals in the Russian army. So far, our efforts have led to the release of 139 Indian nationals. We continue to pursue the release of the remaining two dozen Indian nationals who are reportedly in the Russian army,” he stated.

Jaiswal simultaneously issued a strong caution to Indian job seekers against fraudulent overseas recruitment agencies. He urged citizens to treat foreign employment offers with extreme care, warning that many such opportunities are “fraught with risk and made by unscrupulous individuals and agencies.”

The MEA’s update coincided with a significant Supreme Court intervention. A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, hearing petitions filed by families of Indians allegedly lured into the Russia-Ukraine conflict, issued a series of binding directions to streamline assistance for affected relatives.

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The Court ordered the MEA to appoint a dedicated nodal officer whose contact details must be shared directly with the families of victims. It further directed the Centre to facilitate DNA identification of mortal remains, ensure free legal aid, and provide translations of documents related to compensation claims and repatriation.

The MEA has been instructed to prepare a consolidated docket, translated into vernacular languages, explaining the procedure for filing compensation claims before Russian authorities. The Court clarified that while claims would be routed through the MEA, their pendency must not delay the return of mortal remains or the performance of last rites.

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Member Secretaries of State Legal Services Authorities have also been directed to extend free legal aid for compensation claims and DNA testing. The MEA must supply translated versions of all relevant documents received from Russian authorities.

In its order, the Court noted that in 2024 and 2025 several young Indians travelled to Russia on various visas after being promised jobs in construction, hospitality and service sectors. Upon arrival, their passports and identity documents were allegedly confiscated and they were enrolled in the Russian military before being deployed to the frontlines. Many have lost their lives, and in several cases mortal remains have not yet been repatriated despite verification.

The petitions before the Court were filed by families of 26 Indian nationals who claimed their relatives were deceived with false promises of employment or education and subsequently coerced into military service. They sought urgent diplomatic and consular intervention to locate the missing, secure the return of those still in Russia, repatriate remains of the deceased, and facilitate compensation.

During an earlier hearing in April, the Centre informed the Court that 10 of the 26 individuals had died in the conflict, one faced criminal proceedings in Russia, and another had voluntarily chosen to continue under a military contract. The government acknowledged that while some Indians had been duped by agents, others had knowingly signed contracts, and that diplomatic efforts to secure their return were ongoing.