Medical Student Threatened and Raped Right Outside Campus Premises In West Bengal's Durgapur, Parents Allege No Response from Administration

A second-year medical student was allegedly raped right outside her campus in West Bengal’s Durgapur.

According to initial media reports, the incident took place on Friday night when the 23-year-old student, who hails from Jaleswar in Odisha, stepped out with a friend to grab a quick bite. They were accosted by a few men outside the premises of the private medical college. After her friend fled the spot, she was forcibly dragged to a nearby secluded area by the group, where one of them allegedly raped her.

The police were promptly informed after the incident, and an investigation has been launched. Officials said that a few suspects have been detained for questioning, and CCTV footage from the nearby area is being examined to identify the assailants.

The victim’s parents have come forward demanding justice for their daughter and questioning the lack of security on campus. “I want justice for my daughter so that such incidents do not happen to any other girl. There is no proper security on the campus,” the girl’s father said in an interview with the media.

“When she reached the campus gate, around four to five people were there. One of them raped her, took her mobile phone, and demanded Rs 3,000 to return it. Later, the boy who had gone with her brought her back. When I reached there, my daughter was in serious condition, and there was no response from the hospital administration,” he added.

The victim’s mother also spoke to the media, stating that her daughter was threatened with death if she tried to scream during the horrific act.