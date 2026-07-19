Meerut Shocker: Woman, Lover Plant Venomous Snake In Husband's Bed To Stage Crime As Accident; Arrested

Meerut: In a chilling crime, the Meerut police have unearthed a sensational murder conspiracy. What was initially reported as a tragic case of a fatal snakebite has turned out to be a calculated homicide orchestrated by a woman and her boyfriend.

The duo allegedly strangled the victim in his sleep and then used a live snake to bite the body in an attempt to pass the murder off as a freak accident.

The incident occurred in the Hastinapur area of Meerut. The victim, identified as 25-year-old Amit, returned home after work, ate his dinner, and went to sleep.

According to senior police officials, Amit's wife, Ravita, had been embroiled in an extra-marital affair with a local man named Amarjeet.

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Viewing Amit as an obstacle to their relationship and allegedly eyeing a Rs 20 lakh insurance policy payout, the lovers decided to eliminate him.

The execution of the plot was deeply unsettling. After Amit fell into a deep sleep, Ravita and Amarjeet reportedly strangled him to death.

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To conceal the strangulation marks and mislead investigators, the boyfriend had previously procured a highly venomous snake from a local snake charmer.

Once Amit was dead, the duo released the reptile into the bed and forced it to bite the corpse multiple times to simulate a natural snakebite mishap.

The following morning, Ravita raised an alarm, claiming her husband had died from a snake attack in his sleep. Visuals of Amit lying dead with a snake nearby even circulated briefly on local social media channels.

However, the local police grew suspicious during the preliminary scene assessment due to inconsistencies in the couple's behaviour and the placement of the reptile.

The forensic breakthrough came when the post-mortem examination report arrived. The autopsy conclusively revealed that Amit did not die of snake venom, but rather from asphyxiation due to manual strangulation.

Armed with the medical evidence, the Meerut police rigorously interrogated Ravita, who eventually broke down and confessed to the crime, detailing the involvement of her boyfriend.