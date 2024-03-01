Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 1st, 2024 at 15:26 IST

Meet Former Indian Banker Who Showed His Faith In Lord Shiva By Keeping His Arm Raised For 50 years

Amar Bharati, who was determined to complete the long journey, suffered severe pain for the first two years.

Pritam Saha
Meet the man whose arm has been raised for almost 50 years
Meet the man whose arm has been raised for almost 50 years | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Viral: Amar Bharati was an Indian bank employee, working in a small local bank, and married with three children till 1973. Since then, the same individual has made the decision to commit himself to the Hindu god "Shiva" and give up his modest existence for the cause of world peace. Bharati chose to raise his right hand in the air to demonstrate his commitment to the process, and he hasn't taken it down since.

Bharati, who was determined to complete the long journey, suffered severe pain for the first two years before experiencing a decrease in pain and subsequently losing feeling in his arm. Some claim he will never be able to lower his right hand because the blood supply to it has been totally cut off, but others maintain that he can still lower his arm if he so chooses, although from an ideological standpoint.

"If you try to lower Bharati's hand you will cause him real pain, not physical but spiritual, for he believes that his eternal salute does indeed promote world peace," a friend of his said in an old interview. Another person spoke out and clarified that, even from a physical standpoint, lowering the arm is problematic because the elbow's cartilage has dried out, making any movement risky for breaking the joint.

Published March 1st, 2024 at 15:26 IST

