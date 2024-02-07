Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 26th, 2024 at 09:48 IST

EXCLUSIVE: Meet the Army Couple to March Down Kartavya Path in Republic Day Parade

Major Jerry Blaize and Captain Supreetha got married in June 2023 and will be marching in Republic Day Parade 2024

Apoorva Shukla
Army Couple to march down the Kartavya Path in Republic Day Parade 2024
Army Couple to march down the Kartavya Path in Republic Day Parade 2024 | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: As India gears up for the 75th Republic Day celebrations, a couple is gearing up to create history as both husband and wife, part of Indian forces will be marching on the Kartavya Path on Friday, January 26. Major Jerry Blaize from the Madras regiment and his wife Captain Supreetha C T will be marching down the Kartavya Path today as the members of two two different contingents in the Republic Day parade on January 26.

Speaking exclusively with Republic Major Jerry Blaize said, “Madras Regiment is the oldest regiment.” He said that he has got a golden opportunity as he will be leading the Madras Regiment at the Republic Day Parade.  “This is a first in the history of the Republic Day parades,” Major Blaize said. Major Blaize is from Wellington, Tamil Nadu, and did his graduation from Jain University, Bengaluru.

Captain Supreetha C T  is from Mysore, Karnataka, and is a Law graduate from JSS Law College in the city. She was trained in the Officers' Training Academy (OTA) Chennai.  Captain Supreetha is a part of Corps of Military Police contingent. 

The couple, who got married in June 2023, said it was a sheer coincidence that they were getting to march together on the occasion.

“This did not happen in a planned way. It is a coincidence. Initially, I gave my selection test and got through. Then my husband also got selected from his regiment,” Captain Supreetha said. They were part of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) during college.

“We are posted at different places and this is one such opportunity that both of us are getting to spend time together for these two months in New Delhi. It is a very proud moment for both of us that we are here with our respective contingents,” she added.

They said their families are delighted and they will be coming to attend the parade. 

 

 

Published January 26th, 2024 at 09:48 IST

