The reshuffling, carried out through a midnight order, resulted in the appointment of new Police Chiefs in 10 districts | Image: X representative

Advertisement

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir Police Department recently witnessed a Massive reshuffle, leading to the transfer of 13 Deputy Inspector Generals (DIGs), 59 Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs), and Superintendents of Police (SPs). This reshuffling, affecting a total of 75 officers, including 31 IPS and 44 KPS officers, took place within a month of the implementation of an 8-point security plan for the Union Territory.

The reorganisation, executed through a midnight order, resulted in the appointment of new Police Chiefs in 10 districts and the assignment of new Deputy Inspector Generals (DIGs) to six Ranges. Reports add that the rejig includes a Director General rank officer and several other high-ranking police officials.

Advertisement

All You Need to Know About the Reshuffle

The order, issued by Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of the Home Department, R K Goyal, announced the appointment of new district police chiefs in Ganderbal, Kupwara, Pulwama, Doda, Reasi, Ramban, Poonch, Kishtwar, and Samba.

Advertisement

In the course of these changes, Senior IPS officer Deepak Kumar has taken on the role of Director General of Prisons, while ADGP S J M Gillani now will serve as the ADGP Railways. ADGP Law and Order Vijay Kumar has assumed additional responsibilities, including being the head of the Armed and Commandant General of Home guards and SDRF, in addition to his current duties.

Six range Deputy Inspector Generals (DIGs) have been transferred to various regions, with only north Kashmir remaining unaffected. Sunil Gupta, Rayees Mohammad Bhat, Shridhar Patil, and Altaf Ahmad Khan are among those assigned to new DIG roles in different areas.

Advertisement

According to Reports, IPS officers Sandeep Gupta, Shobhit Saxena, P D Nitya, Anuj Kumar, and Mohita Sharma have been appointed as Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) in Ganderbal, Kupwara, Doda, Ramban, and Reasi districts, respectively. Yougal Kumar, Vinay Kumar, Abdul Qayoom, and Javid Iqbal have also taken on new roles as SSPs in Poonch, Samba, Kishtwar, and Pulwama districts.

What Prompted the Major Reshuffle?

However, The impetus behind this restructuring might lie in the strategic deployment of senior officials to regions affected by terrorism, aligning with the new security strategy designed to combat terrorism in the Union Territory.

The 8-point security plan focuses on various aspects to fortify preventive and responsive measures. It includes the mobilisation and reinforcement of Village Defence Groups, emphasising community-based security efforts. Furthermore, the plan aims to curb local support for terrorists by intensifying intelligence gathering and taking on-ground workers, often referred to as Over Ground Workers (OGWs), out of the equation.

Advertisement

Another very crucial component of the strategy involves the attachment of properties belonging to terror associates and terrorists operating from Pakistan. Kishtwar Police had previously initiated the attachment process for 36 terrorists based in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). Additionally, there is also a concerted effort to counter online propaganda, with action being taken against anti-India social media handlers operating from Pakistan. The Jammu and Kashmir Police identified 8,000 such handles in 2023.

The security plan started to see implementation after a meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, focusing on the security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir. The collaborative effort between the J&K Police and intelligence agencies underscores a comprehensive approach to counter Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in the region. As the 'J&K Security Plan 2024' takes shape, its implementation aims to address the multifaceted challenges posed by terrorism.