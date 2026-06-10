Meloni and Global Leaders Hail PM Modi's Record-Breaking Stint

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made history by becoming India's longest-serving continuous Prime Minister, triggering a swift and widespread wave of accolades from influential figures across the globe.

As the NDA government completes 12 years of uninterrupted governance, prominent international voices—ranging from long-standing regional allies like former Afghan President Hamid Karzai to Western lawmakers like conservative U.S. Senator Bill Hagerty, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni—have come forward to applaud Modi's decisive leadership.

Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister of Italy

Anura Kumara Dissanayake, President of Sri Lanka

James Marape, Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea

Tony Abbott, Former Prime Minister of Australia

William Samoei Ruto, President of Republic of Kenya

Anwar Ibrahim, Prime Minister of Malaysia

Hamid Karzai, Former President of The Islamic Republic of Afghanistan

The global recognition underscores a shared acknowledgement of India’s massive economic transformation, aggressive poverty alleviation strides, and its solidified position as a geopolitical heavyweight.