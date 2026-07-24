'Mere Khoon Ka Ek-Ek Katra...': Lalu's Loyalist Mrityunjay Tiwari Joins BJP In Bihar In Huge Setback To RJD

Patna: Mrityunjay Tiwari, who was considered a long-time loyalist of Rashtriya Janta Party (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, joined the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) on Friday. The development comes as a huge setback for RJD since Tiwari had served as a prominent spokesperson of the party since years.

After joining the saffron party, Tiwari described the opposition party as a path towards “vinash” (destruction) and the BJP as a path towards “vikaas” (development).

He also accused RJD of using the students' protest to do politics. Hailing the BJP for its efforts to make Bihar prosperous, Mrityunjay Tiwari exclaimed: “Mere khoon ka ek-ek katra iss party ke liye samarpit rahega. (I will be fully devoted to BJP.)"

Expressing that he is proud to be a part of BJP, Tiwari said, “BJP is working on the path of development for every section of society. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary ji, we are working towards a prosperous Bihar. I feel proud and fortunate to be associated with a party that is playing an important role in nation-building."

Advertisement