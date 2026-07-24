'It's Too Hot!': 'Next-Level' Bihari NEET Protesters Ask Cops To Use Water Cannons, Break Into Impromptu 'Rain Dance' | Viral Videos

Patna: An unusual and light-hearted moment took place in Patna, Bihar, amidst the protest against NEET-UG exam paper leak. Demonstrators facing scorching heat jokingly asked police officers to use water cannons and broke into an impromptu dance as the cops sprayed water on them.

Water cannons are used by police at protest sites to control unruly crowd and disperse the demonstrators. Hence, the unexpected spectacle in Patna soon grabbed massive attention on social media, with videos of the 'rain dance' going viral.

The incident took place as a large number of protesters gathered near Gandhi Maidan and JP Golambar amidst the sweltering July heat.

A video showed a protester asking police: “Sir, tear gas ki vaivastha nahi hai? Paaani waani bhi nahi hai...Garmi hai (Sir, is there no provision of tear gas or water cannons? It is too hot here.)”

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As the police started using the high-pressure water cannons on them, the protesters, instead of panicking or scurrying away, started dancing, singing and making reels under the water.

Videos of the joyful response quickly flooded social media, with netizens dubbing the viral display “peak Gen Z behavior”. Meanwhile, many commented that Biharis are “next-level”, and “Bihar is not for beginners.”

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