'Mere Pati Ko Maar Diya...': Grieving Widow’s Cry Echoes After Pahalgam Attack, Seeks Help from Indian Army | Video

Pahalgam Terror Attack Live: A devastating terrorist attack in the popular tourist town of Pahalgam, South Kashmir, has left at least 28 people dead, including two foreign nationals from the UAE and Nepal, and two locals, officials confirmed. The attack took place on Tuesday, sending shock and fear across the region and the entire country.

Many of the victims were tourists enjoying the scenic valley when gunmen opened fire in a busy area. Several others were seriously injured.

As panic spread, the Indian Army quickly moved in to help. Soldiers could be seen calming terrified tourists, saying, “We’re the Indian Army, we’re here for your safety.” They escorted people to secure places and increased patrols to restore peace.

A heartbreaking moment was caught on camera when a woman cried out, “They killed my husband,” as officers rushed to comfort her and others in shock.

Another video that has gone viral shows a tourist walking through the meadows when the sound of gunshots suddenly fills the air, causing panic.

Following the attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cut short his official visit to Saudi Arabia and returned to India on Wednesday morning. Home Minister Amit Shah reached Srinagar on Tuesday evening to take charge of the situation.

PM Modi has promised that the terrorists responsible will be punished, assuring the nation that justice will be served.