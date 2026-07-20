Meteorological Department Issues Red Alert as Jammu and Kashmir Brace for Torrential Rains, Floods, and Landslides

Srinagar, July 20: Jammu and Kashmir are on high alert as the Meteorological Department has sounded a Red Alert, cautioning residents about three days of severe weather marked by heavy rainfall, flash floods, landslides and overflowing rivers.

The warning comes after continuous showers over the past 48 hours and forecasts of worsening conditions until July 23.

Director of the Meteorological Department, here, Mukhtar Ahmad, said the Pir Panjal range in Jammu is expected to bear the brunt of the rainfall, while the Kashmir Valley has already witnessed showers early Monday morning.

He said that moderate to heavy showers are likely in the Valley on Tuesday, particularly during early morning hours, while the Jammu division could see extremely heavy rainfall.

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“At some places, there could be brief but intense heavy showers, which we also describe as torrential rain,” Ahmad said.

Ahmad cautioned that intense rainfall could quickly trigger flooding in low-lying areas, besides raising the risk of flash floods, overflowing rivers, landslides and mudslides in hilly districts.

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“Such weather activity can trigger flooding in low-lying areas within a very short period. There are high chances of flash floods and rivers overflowing,” he said.

Tourists, transporters and residents have been urged to exercise caution and strictly follow advisories issued by the administration.

MeT Director further advised farmers to suspend irrigation and related agricultural activities for the next three to four days.

Continuous rainfall has already prompted the issuance of a Red Alert for some districts, while an Orange Alert has been issued for South Kashmir, adjoining areas and parts of North Kashmir.

Rainfall activity is expected to remain intense through Tuesday and Wednesday, with South Kashmir and adjoining areas likely to receive moderate to heavy showers.

“There are also high chances of landslides and mudslides in many districts, especially in hilly areas. Therefore, people need to exercise extreme caution to avoid any untoward incidents,” Ahmad said.

Authorities have directed district-level agencies to remain on standby for rescue and relief operations, anticipating possible disruptions in road connectivity and damage to public infrastructure. Residents have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel, keep emergency supplies ready, and remain alert to official warnings.