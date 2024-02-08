Advertisement

Indian Railways: On January 13, the Joka-Esplanade Metro Corridor's Taratala-Majerhat line underwent its first trial run. As previously stated, the work in progress has reached it's advanced stage, according to Metro Railway General Manager P. Uday Kumar Reddy. Officials report that the first trial run went off without any difficulties. In this context, Metro Railway Kolkata shared a post on X, formerly Twitter platform and wrote, "The maiden trial run on #Taratala- #Majerhat stretch of #Joka-#Esplanade #Metro Corridor has been conducted smoothly today. The AC trial rake (MR-417) started from Taratala station at 12.16 hrs. and after covering 1.25 kms it reached Majerhat station at 12.19 hrs.#RVNL."

Starting at Taratala station at 12:16 pm, the AC trial rake (MR-417) arrived at Majerhat station at 12:19 pm. There are 1.25 kilometers separating the two stations. At 12:43 pm, the same rake left Majerhat and arrived at Taratala at 12:46 pm. Rake stabling and maintenance work are the main purposes of Joka Depot, where the rake was removed.

The rake reached a top speed of 50 kilometers per hour during the trial run. During this trial run, officials from Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) including Harsimran Singh, the Chief Project Manager, were present. Reddy complimented the Metro and RVNL team officers and employees on finishing the first trial run successfully.