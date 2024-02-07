MHA Directs States to Comply With Flag Code Provisions Ahead of Republic Day

Advertisement

New Delhi: Stating that Indian National Flag represents the hopes and aspirations of the people of India, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday directed the states and the Union Territories (UTs) to strictly comply with the provisions of the Flag Code of India, 2002 and the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971 ahead of Republic Day celebrations.

It is advised that the National Flag made of paper should be waved by the public on occasions of important national, cultural and sports events, the Ministry said in the notice.

It further requested the states and UTs to ensure that on the occasions of important national, cultural and sports events, flags, used by the public, made of paper are not discarded or thrown on the ground after the event, it added.

"Such flags are to be disposed of, in private, consistent with the dignity of the Flag," the letter said.

The MHA has also requested the states, UTs and government ministries as well as departments to undertake a mass awareness programme in this regard and also to give it wide publicity through advertisements in the electronic and print media.

The Ministry issued the letter on Friday in this regard to all the chief secretaries and administrators of all state governments and UT administrations as well as secretaries of all ministries and departments of the government of India.

