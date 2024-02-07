English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 19th, 2024 at 14:12 IST

MHA Directs States to Comply With Flag Code Provisions Ahead of Republic Day

MHA directed the states and the Union Territories (UTs) to strictly comply with the provisions of the Flag Code of India, 2002.

Ronit Singh
MHA Directs States to Comply With Flag Code Provisions Ahead of Republic Day
MHA Directs States to Comply With Flag Code Provisions Ahead of Republic Day | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Stating that Indian National Flag represents the hopes and aspirations of the people of India, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday directed the states and the Union Territories (UTs) to strictly comply with the provisions of the Flag Code of India, 2002 and the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971 ahead of Republic Day celebrations.

It is advised that the National Flag made of paper should be waved by the public on occasions of important national, cultural and sports events, the Ministry said in the notice. 

Advertisement

It further requested the states and UTs to ensure that on the occasions of important national, cultural and sports events, flags, used by the public, made of paper are not discarded or thrown on the ground after the event, it added.

"Such flags are to be disposed of, in private, consistent with the dignity of the Flag," the letter said.

Advertisement

The MHA has also requested the states, UTs and government ministries as well as departments to undertake a mass awareness programme in this regard and also to give it wide publicity through advertisements in the electronic and print media.

The Ministry issued the letter on Friday in this regard to all the chief secretaries and administrators of all state governments and UT administrations as well as secretaries of all ministries and departments of the government of India.

Advertisement


 

Advertisement

Published January 19th, 2024 at 14:12 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

an hour ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

an hour ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

3 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

3 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

3 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

8 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. RBI monetary policy meet expected to be non-event: Emkay

    Economy News13 minutes ago

  2. Rose Day Rush: 251 roses sold per minute at peak

    Business News20 minutes ago

  3. Blinkit launches 'Single Mode' on Valentine's week

    Business News22 minutes ago

  4. Newborn's Body Found in Dustbin of Posh Noida Society; Probe Launched

    India News23 minutes ago

  5. Suspicious Object Found in Tiffin Box in Nagpur's State Transport Bus

    India News25 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement