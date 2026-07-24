'Might Arrest Us Tonight': CJP's Abhijeet Dipke's Big Claim After Wangchuk Calls Off Fast After Nadda's 3 Assurance

New Delhi: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke claimed on Friday that his party members might face possible arrest tonight based on fresh intelligence. He called on protesters across the country to keep the movement alive even if leaders are detained.

Challenging the authorities during the ongoing protests, Dipke declared, "Don't try to arrest me. I will not leave Jantar Mantar," while warning that he had received information that "they will arrest CJP leaders tonight."

Directly questioning the administration's actions, he asked, "What issue you have with the Constitution?" and warned that any attempt to detain him would only cause the protests to expand, stating, "This movement will spread to entire country. Now if you arrest me, movement will grow bigger." He concluded with a firm warning to law enforcement: "Don't do anything against law."

Dipke on Wangchuk ending stike

As environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk agreed to break his 26-day hunger strike on Friday, Dipke said, “We are extremely happy and relieved that Sonam Sir has ended his hunger strike. He had been fasting for more than 26 days, , and his decision to end the strike was taken for the sake of the students. He did not want any cases to be filed against any student, and that was his condition. We would really like to thank Sonam Sir. By putting his own life at risk, he awakened people across the country.”

Advertisement

Abhijeet said the demand of the country's youth was "very simple and clear" - that Dharmendra Pradhan should resign. He added that the protest at Jantar Mantar would continue until Pradhan stepped down, saying there was

"only one solution" if the BJP or the government wanted to resolve the issue: the minister's resignation.

He added, "What Sonam Sir has done for this nation and for its future generations will always be remembered in history.

Advertisement

3 assurances by Nadda

Notably, Wangchuk agreed to break his 26-day hunger strike on Friday after Union Minister JP Nadda read out a list of assurances to him at the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, Haryana. Union Minister Jitendra Singh also stood beside Wangchuk as he ended his fast.

Here are the three assurances made by Nadda to Wangchuk:

The government is positive on not registering cases against those protesting peacefully at Jantar Mantar in Delhi and those participating in the march to Parliament on July 20.

The government has assured discussion to find solutions for paper leaks and educational reforms for exams in the Parliament

The government is also positively considering suitable compensation for the suicide victims of recent NEET paper leaks

It must be noted that while the central government- through assurances extended by Union Minister J.P. Nadda- has maintained that its policy distinguishes between disruptive elements and those exercising their democratic right to peaceful assembly (promising no cases against peaceful protesters at Jantar Mantar and the July 20 Parliament march), CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has refused to accept these guarantees where he stated that he has info that they will arrest CJP leaders tonight.

'No Opposition MPs could meet Wangchuk'

Dipke further pointed out restrictions placed on visitor access to meet Sonam Wangchuk.

"I think the govt had kept Sonam Wangchuk detained. JP Nadda could meet him, but no Opposition MPs could meet him. Even we could not meet him. I am very happy that Sonam sir has called off his hunger strike," he said.

CJP founding president further noted that the movement represents ordinary students nationwide rather than any political opposition.

"This protest belongs to the youth of the nation and is not limited to one Sonam Wangchuk or Dipke. This protest belongs to the youth of the nation, not the Opposition parties. If the government wants a solution to the protest, it is only the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan," Abhijeet Dipke said.

‘Disruptive elements’ at Jantar Mantar

According to official police accounts, what began as a high-tension march quickly turned violent in the past few days as when groups of demonstrators broke through barricades, hurled stones, and attacked security forces.

Several law enforcement personnel, including senior officers like Assistant Commissioners of Police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) staff, sustained injuries during the clashes, with video footage later capturing physical scuffles and assaults on officers on duty.

In response to the widespread vandalism and violence, the Delhi Police launched a massive investigation, deploying facial recognition and analyzing hours of CCTV, drone, and mobile footage. Authorities subsequently filed multiple First Information Reports (FIRs) against unknown individuals and participants under stringent sections of the law, including rioting, damaging public property, and assaulting public servants.

Congress vs BJP

The 26-day hunger strike has triggered a fierce political tussle between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Congress party. The Congress party has aggressively capitalised on the agitation, framing the crisis as a direct indictment of the government's competence and lack of accountability.

Senior Congress leaders, led by leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, expressed total solidarity with Wangchuk, sharing public anguish over the collapse of the national examination system. Rahul Gandhi hit back hard, dismissing the outreach as insufficient.

What BJP has to say

The BJP-led Centre has sought to defuse the political fallout through a mix of high-level administrative interventions and direct negotiations.

Prime Minister Modi and top cabinet ministers moved quickly to roll out stringent anti-paper leak measures, alongside the Delhi High Court's notification of a designated fast-track court for examination fraud cases.

Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda and Minister Jitendra Singh personally stepped in to negotiate with Wangchuk, eventually securing the end of his fast via written assurances regarding peaceful assembly protections and parliament discussions.

What's CJP take?

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokesperson Deepak Balyan also announced that ongoing demonstrations will persist without interruption until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan steps down from his post, dismissing government assurances regarding fast-track courts as insufficient, adding youth of this country are awakened and won't be fooled.