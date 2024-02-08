Advertisement

Mumbai: Hours after quitting Congress, former Union Minister Milind Deora on Sunday said that he is “walking on the path of development'', raising further speculation of him joining NDA ally Shiv Sena later today. As Deora was about to enter his car to visit Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai's Prabhadevi, he told reporters, ”I am walking on the path of development. Thank you."

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Milind Deora leaves after offering prayers at the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/uSfnJayTHa — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2024

#WATCH | On his resignation from Congress, Milind Deora says, "I am walking on the path of development." pic.twitter.com/N1W1Kr04DQ — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2024

According to our sources, Shiv Sena MLA Sada Saravankar will also be present at the temple. After paying obeisance to Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, Deora is slated to visit Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's residence at Varsha Bungalow at 1:30 pm and is expected to join to party at 2 pm. Congress paid a heavy price after the party's seat-sharing talks with the Uddhav faction of Shiv Sena didn't go down well with Deora. According to sources, Deora's traditional seat in South Mumbai was being offered to the Uddhav faction as a part of the seat-sharing deal. Maharashtra was the only place where Congress had fruitful talks with their INDI ally where both are expected to fight from 20 seats each in Lok Sabha.