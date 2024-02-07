WEST BENGAL SHOCKER: Minor Girl Beheaded By Uncle in Malda

Advertisement

Malda: An 11-year-old girl has been beheaded allegedly by her uncle in West Bengal's Malda district, police said on Thursday.

While the accused claimed he killed the girl as revenge for her father humiliating him and even beating him up in public several times in the past, police also suspect that she might have been raped before being murdered.

The torso and the head of the girl, who had been missing since January 29, were found in different spots in Malda city, a police officer said.

The accused, a 27-year-old man, was traced through a CCTV footage, in which he was seen with the girl just before she went missing.

In the CCTV footage of Uttar Baluchar area, the girl was seen hopping on the motorcycle of the accused near her house.

When questioned, the accused at first gave misleading statements but later confessed to committing the crime and led the police to recover the head and the torso, the officer said.

The accused claimed he killed his niece as he wanted revenge because her father had humiliated him and even beat him up in public several times in the past, the officer said.

However, police also suspect that the girl might have been raped. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination to Malda Medical College and Hospital.

The accused was arrested and produced before a court, which remanded him to 12 days in police custody.

Meanwhile, the incident has sparked a massive public outcry in the city, with people from all walks of life and various political parties staging protests against the incident and shops remaining closed. The protesters demanded strict action against the accused.

A large contingent of police has been deployed in Uttar Baluchar area to maintain law and order. (With inputs from PTI)

