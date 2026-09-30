Minor Raped, Blackmailed by Neighbour in Delhi; Marriage Reportedly Called Off After Rape Video Sent to Husband

New Delhi: In yet another case of capital shame, a minor girl was brutally and repeatedly raped by her neighbour, who recorded an obscene video of her and continued blackmailing her for over a year.

Her trauma did not end there. The accused also sent the video to her husband after her marriage, which reportedly led to the cancellation of her marriage.

The matter has been reported from the South Avenue area of New Delhi district.

Speaking to Republic TV, Sachin Sharma, DCP New Delhi, said that police have lodged an FIR and arrested the accused, identified as Nikhil.

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A senior police official said that at the time of the alleged rape, she was a minor, and hence the police have added sections of the POCSO Act to the FIR. She is now a major.

The victim lived in the South Avenue area along with her parents. The accused, Nikhil, allegedly raped her on the first floor of her house. He also recorded the act.

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"In April 2025, accused Nikhil allegedly raped her and recorded the video. Based on the video, he continued blackmailing her for a year. The girl was later married to someone else. This irked Nikhil. He sent the alleged rape video of the victim to her husband. Due to this, her marriage reportedly broke down," said the official.

The victim has alleged in the FIR that after she returned to her village, the accused continued contacting her and threatened to circulate her videos and photographs.

She further alleged that the accused later shared the material with her husband, following which her marriage reportedly broke down.

Her medical examination was conducted at Lady Hardinge Medical College hospital.

Police have registered a case under Sections 351(3) and 64(1) of the BNS and Sections 4 and 6 of the POCSO Act at South Avenue Police Station.

According to the FIR, the accused allegedly threatened her and claimed to have recorded videos of her, using them to blackmail and coerce her into repeated sexual acts.