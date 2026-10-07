Mithun Chakraborty Appointed Advisor to West Bengal Government with Cabinet Rank

Kolkata: The West Bengal government has appointed veteran actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty as an advisor to the state government in the Information and Cultural Affairs Department. He has been given the rank of a cabinet minister, according to an official notification. Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari also announced the decision.

The appointment, which takes immediate effect and will continue until further orders, was made by the Governor on October 6, 2026. A notification to this effect was issued by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms.

Chakraborty, a prominent face of Indian cinema for decades, will now serve in an advisory capacity within the state’s Information and Cultural Affairs Department.

Earlier today, reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi completing 25 years as head of government, Chakraborty remarked, “Something this big has never happened in anyone’s life...”

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The actor joined the BJP in 2021 and has since played an instrumental role in the party's political campaigns in West Bengal. He was honoured with the Padma Bhushan for his contribution to India cinema in 2024.