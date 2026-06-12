Mrs Kerala Contestant Arrested At Mumbai Airport With Hydroponic Cannabis Worth Rs 11.82 Crore After Arriving From Bangkok

The Mumbai branch of the Customs has arrested a 28-year-old model and former contestant in the Mrs Kerala beauty pageant for smuggling hydroponic cannabis worth nearly Rs 12 crore into India from Thailand.

The accused, identified as Harsha Sunny, arrived at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport from Bangkok on the night of June 10-11 aboard Air India flight TG-351.

According to the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Customs, officials intercepted Harsha Sunny on suspicion and subjected her to a detailed examination. During the search of her trolley bag, officers allegedly recovered 12 vacuum-sealed packets.

When the packets were opened, customs officials found a green-coloured substance. Preliminary testing using an NDPS field test kit indicated that the substance was cannabis in the form of dried flowering and fruiting tops, commonly known as hydroponic weed or hydroponic cannabis.

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The seized contraband is reportedly valued at more than Rs 11.82 crore. The total value of the drugs is estimated to be around Rs 12 crore.

During interrogation, Harsha Sunny reportedly claimed that during the journey, an unidentified passenger approached her, briefly handed her a bag containing the drugs and then disappeared. However, customs officials said that they believe the accused is making up the story in an attempt to protect herself.

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Following the recovery, customs authorities have arrested Harsha Sunny under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The accused was later produced before the Esplanade (Killa) Court, which remanded her to judicial custody. Harsha Sunny had participated as a contestant in the Mrs Kerala beauty pageant in 2025.