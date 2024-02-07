Advertisement

Horrific scenes have emerged from Madhya Pradesh's Indore where a student died due to heart attack during his coaching class. The fatal heart attack was captured in the CCTV footage installed inside the classroom with dozens of students. The deceased student has been identified as a Raja (18) who was taking classes for MPPSC exams at a coaching center in Indore.

18 y/o boy got heart attack while sitting in coaching class in Indore😢

This is scary

The footage shows the student showing signs of uneasiness before falling face first on his desk. Watching him show seizure-like signs, the student on his left called for help from the teacher before the deceased collapsed on the floor.

Raja was settled in Indore's Sarvananda Nagar for his preparations. Reports say he was admitted to ICU in a nearby hospital after the heart attack but died while under observation on Wednesday evening.

