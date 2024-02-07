English
Updated January 18th, 2024 at 18:47 IST

Moment MPPSC Aspirant Dies of Heart Attack at Coaching Center Caught on Camera

The deceased student has been identified as a Raja (18) who was taking classes for MPPSC exams at a coaching center in Indore.

Digital Desk
indore
Screengrab of the CCTV footage. | Image:X (formerly Twitter)
Horrific scenes have emerged from Madhya Pradesh's Indore where a student died due to heart attack during his coaching class. The fatal heart attack was captured in the CCTV footage installed inside the classroom with dozens of students. The deceased student has been identified as a Raja (18) who was taking classes for MPPSC exams at a coaching center in Indore.

18 y/o boy got heart attack while sitting in coaching class in Indore😢
This is scary
pic.twitter.com/jbwLpJWBQF

— If (@pioneerbhatt) January 18, 2024

The footage shows the student showing signs of uneasiness before falling face first on his desk. Watching him show seizure-like signs, the student on his left called for help from the teacher before the deceased collapsed on the floor.

Raja was settled in Indore's Sarvananda Nagar for his preparations. Reports say he was admitted to ICU in a nearby hospital after the heart attack but died while under observation on Wednesday evening.  
 

Published January 18th, 2024 at 18:44 IST

