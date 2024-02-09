Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 8th, 2024 at 10:59 IST

Monkey Fever: 2 Deaths, 27 Active Cases In Karnataka, Uttar Kannada Worst-Hit | District-Wise Tally

Two persons have succumbed to Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD), commonly known as monkey fever in Karnataka.

Ronit Singh
Monkey Fever: 2 Deaths, 27 Active Cases Confirmed In Karnataka
Monkey Fever: 2 Deaths, 27 Active Cases Confirmed In Karnataka | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bengaluru: Two persons have succumbed to Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD), commonly known as monkey fever as Karnataka continues to grapple with rapid spread of the viral infection, prompting state health department to conduct review meetings. 

This tick-borne viral hemorrhagic fever claimed 2 lives since January 1, 2024, said the state health department adding that the state has 27 active cases of monkey fever currently.

Advertisement

Of the total 2,737 tests conducted since January 1, the state reported total 70 positive cases, in which two were recorded yesterday, on February 7, it added. 

The most number of cases of monkey fever have come to fore from Uttar Kannada district at 39, followed by Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru districts, which logged 24 and 7 cases, respectively, showed the health department data. 

Advertisement

The surge in cases have prompted the state health department officials to actively review preparedness to tackle the spread of the infection.

Monkey Fever: Karnataka District-Wise Data

Following is the district-wise data chart of cases related to Monkey Fever in Karnataka, as shared by the state health department on February 7, 2024. 

What is Monkey Fever? Know Its Treatment

Monkey fever is caused by the Kyasanur Forest disease virus (KFDV), a member of the Flaviviridae virus family which was first identified in 1957 when it was isolated from a sick monkey in the Kyasanur Forest of Karnataka.

It's transmitted by infected ticks, primarily in forested areas. Its symptoms show  fever, headache, muscle pain, vomiting, and bleeding tendencies. The transmission to humans happen by tick bites or contact with the infected animal. 

Advertisement

So far, there is no evident treatment for Monkey Fever, but early management of the disease by hospitalisation can lead to preventive recovery. 
 

 

Advertisement

Published February 8th, 2024 at 10:58 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

4 hours ago
Anita Hassanandani Reddy

Anita At Her Stylist Best

4 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti BTS Song Video

4 hours ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Slays Pantsuit

4 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Rocks Jacket Look

4 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Turns Heads

4 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Takes A Car Ride

4 hours ago
Ayaan Mukerjee

Ayaan Mukerjee Spotted

5 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun In The City

5 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur

Ranbir-Alia Outing

5 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky Outing

5 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra's Sporty Look

9 hours ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Rocks Denim Look

9 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol's Viral Video

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti At Temple

12 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Atheleisure

12 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Hilarious Video

15 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena In Doha

15 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Opposition flames 'North vs South' divide over Centre's fund allocation

    The Debate4 hours ago

  2. Animated Films To Watch For Magical Experience

    Web Stories4 hours ago

  3. WATCH | The Undertaker makes an EPIC entry during Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal

    Sports 5 hours ago

  4. Saif Shares His Opinion About Star Kids, Talks About His Sons

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  5. Tourist Places To Visit in North East India

    Web Stories5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement