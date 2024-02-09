Monkey Fever: 2 Deaths, 27 Active Cases In Karnataka, Uttar Kannada Worst-Hit | District-Wise Tally

Advertisement

Bengaluru: Two persons have succumbed to Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD), commonly known as monkey fever as Karnataka continues to grapple with rapid spread of the viral infection, prompting state health department to conduct review meetings.

This tick-borne viral hemorrhagic fever claimed 2 lives since January 1, 2024, said the state health department adding that the state has 27 active cases of monkey fever currently.

Advertisement

Of the total 2,737 tests conducted since January 1, the state reported total 70 positive cases, in which two were recorded yesterday, on February 7, it added.

The most number of cases of monkey fever have come to fore from Uttar Kannada district at 39, followed by Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru districts, which logged 24 and 7 cases, respectively, showed the health department data.

Advertisement

The surge in cases have prompted the state health department officials to actively review preparedness to tackle the spread of the infection.

Monkey Fever: Karnataka District-Wise Data

Following is the district-wise data chart of cases related to Monkey Fever in Karnataka, as shared by the state health department on February 7, 2024.

What is Monkey Fever? Know Its Treatment

Monkey fever is caused by the Kyasanur Forest disease virus (KFDV), a member of the Flaviviridae virus family which was first identified in 1957 when it was isolated from a sick monkey in the Kyasanur Forest of Karnataka.

It's transmitted by infected ticks, primarily in forested areas. Its symptoms show fever, headache, muscle pain, vomiting, and bleeding tendencies. The transmission to humans happen by tick bites or contact with the infected animal.

Advertisement

So far, there is no evident treatment for Monkey Fever, but early management of the disease by hospitalisation can lead to preventive recovery.

