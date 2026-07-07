Monsoon Mayhem: Heavy Rain Triggers Massive Waterlogging Across Delhi-NCR | WATCH

New Delhi: After days of sweltering heat and humidity, Delhi-NCR finally received much-needed relief on Tuesday as heavy rain lashed several parts of the national capital and adjoining cities.

While the showers brought down temperatures and offered respite to residents, they also triggered widespread waterlogging and traffic disruptions across several areas of Delhi and Noida.

Roads Submerged, Traffic Hit Across Delhi and Noida

Several parts of Delhi witnessed severe waterlogging following the heavy rainfall, slowing vehicular movement and disrupting normal life. Areas including Geeta Colony and Chhatarpur were inundated, with visuals showing roads submerged under rainwater.

In Greater Noida, severe waterlogging was reported from multiple locations, including the Malkpur roundabout, where roads were submerged after hours of rain.

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Dark clouds, flooded streets and traffic snarls were also reported from Delhi, Noida and Gurugram, as commuters struggled to navigate waterlogged roads.

Sadar Bazaar Streets Turn Into Waterlogged Lanes

One of the areas was Mahavir Bazaar in Teliwara, Sadar Bazaar, where narrow lanes were completely submerged within minutes of the downpour.

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Local traders expressed fears that rainwater could enter their shops, damaging goods and causing financial losses.

The flooding also raised fresh concerns over the city's drainage infrastructure, with several residents questioning how a brief spell of rain could leave one of Asia's largest wholesale markets waterlogged.

Tree Crashes Onto Car in East of Kailash

In another rain-related incident, a tree collapsed onto a parked car in East of Kailash in southeast Delhi following the heavy rainfall.

CCTV footage of the incident captured the moment the tree crashed onto the vehicle. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. Authorities are expected to clear the debris and assess the damage caused to the vehicle.

IMD Issues Yellow Alert

Earlier in a day, the IMD issued a Yellow Alert for Delhi, warning of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30-50 kmph, with wind speeds likely to touch 60 kmph at isolated places.

The weather department said the city is likely to witness a generally cloudy sky with intermittent spells of very light to light rainfall, while isolated areas may receive moderate showers accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph, with speeds likely to gust up to 50 kmph

Rainfall to Continue Till July 11

According to the IMD's seven-day forecast, Delhi is expected to remain under generally cloudy skies for most of the week and Intermittent spells of very light to light rainfall are likely between July 7 and July 11, with isolated thunderstorms and lightning expected during morning, afternoon and evening hours.